First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 87.3% in December

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FEX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. 15,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $90.18.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.