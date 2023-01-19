First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 87.3% in December

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FEX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. 15,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

