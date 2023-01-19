First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.27% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $80.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $113.66.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

