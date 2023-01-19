Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

