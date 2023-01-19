Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orange by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange Trading Down 1.0 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

Orange stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

