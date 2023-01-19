FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.79. 40,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 89,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

