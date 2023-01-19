FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading Down 0.4%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 2,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

