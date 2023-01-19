Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Financial Comparison

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forafric Global and RiceBran Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and RiceBran Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A RiceBran Technologies $31.13 million 0.21 -$8.95 million ($2.18) -0.49

Forafric Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RiceBran Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% RiceBran Technologies -29.67% -50.85% -26.27%

Summary

Forafric Global beats RiceBran Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends. Its SRB and derivative products are nutritional and beneficial food products that contain a combination of oil, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibers, and antioxidants that enhance the nutritional value of consumer products. The company's SRB products are also marketed as feed ingredients in the animal nutrition markets. It serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

