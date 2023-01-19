ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells $143,969.76 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $143,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Price Performance

NYSE FORG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,605. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.98 million. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

