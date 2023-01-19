Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys 48,844 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 4.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RLY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

