Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 2.5% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ICF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,885 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

