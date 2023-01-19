Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 69,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

