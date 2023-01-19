Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 5,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,904. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

