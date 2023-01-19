Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,907 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $52.22.

