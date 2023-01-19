Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 33,068 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

