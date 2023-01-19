Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 5.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

