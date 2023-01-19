Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

