Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,723,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 432,860 shares of company stock worth $1,817,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

