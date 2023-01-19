Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
NYSE:BEN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,723,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 432,860 shares of company stock worth $1,817,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
