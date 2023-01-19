Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by UBS Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.91) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

