Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.13. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 66,524 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.47.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
