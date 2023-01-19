Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.13. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 66,524 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

