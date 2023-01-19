FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $118.86 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $15,212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $5,770,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

