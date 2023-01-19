FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.58.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.
Read More
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.