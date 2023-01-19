FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Cut by National Bank Financial

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.58.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.63) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

