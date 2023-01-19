G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,639.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00076639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023701 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

