Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $241.76 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Gala has a market capitalization of $318.53 million and approximately $241.76 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

