Gateway Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $2.48 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00011744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47777506 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

