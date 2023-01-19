Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Shares of Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue downgraded Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Get Gecina Société anonyme alerts:

Gecina Société anonyme Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82.

About Gecina Société anonyme

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading

