Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

