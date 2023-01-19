Genius Brands International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 1,885 call options.
Genius Brands International Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNUS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Genius Brands International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 136.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International
About Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
