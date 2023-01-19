Genius Brands International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 1,885 call options.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Genius Brands International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 136.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

About Genius Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 227,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Genius Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.