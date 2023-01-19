GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $274.20 million and $282,512.57 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

