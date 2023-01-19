GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $280.00 million and approximately $296,631.66 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

