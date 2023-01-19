Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

