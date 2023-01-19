German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.50

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.50 and traded as high as $37.92. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 32,701 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

