Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.09. 6,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

