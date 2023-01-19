Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.97. 93,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

