Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 57 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $806.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,374. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

