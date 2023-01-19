Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 5,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

