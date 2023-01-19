Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. 27,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,570. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

