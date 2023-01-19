Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.21. 3,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,747. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.27.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

