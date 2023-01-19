Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $858,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.46. 4,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,659. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.