Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,492. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

