Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOODO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

