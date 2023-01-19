Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $13.53. Glencore shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1,115,714 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 575 ($7.02) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.30) to GBX 625 ($7.63) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

