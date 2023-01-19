Glenn D. Fogel Sells 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $18.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,315.40. 283,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,037.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,914.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.