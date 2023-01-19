Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.95. 1,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,842. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 496.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

