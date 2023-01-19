Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,011 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.