Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,249,000 after buying an additional 1,542,908 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after purchasing an additional 321,191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.01. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

