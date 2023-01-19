Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,184 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,405 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

