Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.