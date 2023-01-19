Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

