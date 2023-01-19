Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,787.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Down 2.8 %

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

