Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 62,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

